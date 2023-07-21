  • Bookmark this page

Were You Witness to a Collision Between Vehicle and 15-year-old Cyclist?

Published: 21st July 2023 12:06

The cyclist has sustained serious injuries and Cheshire Police are appealing for information. 

We're sharing an appeal for information and video footage following the collision on Neston Road.

Officers responded to a collision at 5.22 pm on Tuesday 18 July, on Neston Road near the junction for the Wirral Riding School.

The incident involved a 15-year-old pedal cyclist and a black Ford Ranger.

The rider of the bike, sustained serious injuries to his pelvis, ribs and shoulders and remains in hospital at this time. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police Constable Natalie Iddon of Cheshire's Road's and Crime Unit said: "This was a serious incident, and the cyclist remains in hospital with injuries that could be life-changing.

"As part of our investigation, we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"The same goes for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid our enquiries."

If you have any information please contact cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML-1599550.

 

 

 

 

