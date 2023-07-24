  • Bookmark this page

Keeping Online Entertainment Safe for Your Children

Published: 24th July 2023 12:52

Children and grandchildren will no doubt be online more during school holidays. 

And so summer is a good time to refresh our understanding of online safety measures,

The Get Safe Online team at Neighbourhood Alert, says: "If they're like most children, they'll probably be getting up and going to bed later. Playing out more. And if they're lucky, you might be taking them away on holiday.

"What's almost certain is that they'll be going online more than in term time ... for entertainment, keeping in contact and chatting with their mates, gaming and the multitude of other things kids use the internet for. 

"With all the additional time spent doing more online, how can you be sure that the young people in your family are safe from the issues they can encounter every day? Neighbourhood Alert's latest campaign provides tips and advice on how to help your children stay safe online this summer."

Keeping Online Entertainment Safe for Your Children

For more information, click through to the Get Safe Online website, via the link or by clicking the image above. Here you may find the PDF version of the leaflet.

 

 

 

 

