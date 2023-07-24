  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Enjoy free Inflatable Football at Sytchcroft Park

Published: 24th July 2023 18:31

School's out for summer and you're invited to a free session of Inflatable Football.

Amanda Hughes, Police Community Support Officer with Cheshire Police has been in touch to let you know about a session of Inflatable Football happening from 2 pm to 4 pm, on Saturday 5 August 2023.

Free drinks and snacks will be provided and everyone is welcome.

Enjoy free Inflatable Football at Sytchcroft Park

