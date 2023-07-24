Enjoy free Inflatable Football at Sytchcroft Park
|Published: 24th July 2023 18:31
School's out for summer and you're invited to a free session of Inflatable Football.
Amanda Hughes, Police Community Support Officer with Cheshire Police has been in touch to let you know about a session of Inflatable Football happening from 2 pm to 4 pm, on Saturday 5 August 2023.
Free drinks and snacks will be provided and everyone is welcome.
Comments
