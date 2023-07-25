Mosquito Forecast Turns Amber as Advice Given Ahead of Rising Numbers

Published: 25th July 2023 17:14

Dr Peter Enevoldsen updates us on the number of mosquitoes and offers some helpful advice.

Dr Enevoldsen told us: "Though the numbers of adult mosquitoes caught in the traps this week have been modest, and mostly those breeding in freshwater, the outlook is rather more concerning. The vast majority of the breeding pools on the marshes are full of water due to the rain in the last two weeks and are teeming with advanced larvae and pupae (the stage before adults emerge). In consequence, one can predict a surge in mosquito numbers starting over the next week or two. The likely bitting nuisance will also rise correspondingly and so the forecast has changed to Amber for the coming week. I would anticipate that matters will worsen later in July and into early August. The duration of the surge will depend upon the weather.

"As anticipated last week, my sampling has shown that some of these mosquitoes will be of a species called Aedes caspius as well as the more usual Aedes detritus: both species bite humans!

"Please note that mosquitoes in the UK do not transmit disease, though their bites are itchy and irritating and can trigger an allergic response in some susceptible individuals.

"My advice to lessen the chances of being bitten is:

"If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin.

"I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy.

"I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents:

DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves).

"Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children.

"If you are bitten:

Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies."





