Administration Assistant Job Vacancy Working for the Community at Neston Town Council

Published: 28th July 2023 11:37

Please find below details of a part-time administration vacancy.

Neston Town Council is seeking an Administration Assistant for 20 hours per week, to be worked in a flexible manner to suit the current staffing structure at Neston Town Hall.

NJC Salary Scale SCP 1 - 4 (Pro-rata)

The purpose of the role is to provide the following:

  • An excellent customer interface for the Council's services
  • Administrative support to the Council's services and democratic processes
  • Support to senior officers in day-to day administration tasks for the successful running of Neston Town Council

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography. Neston Town Hall.

Please refer to the attached Job Description and Person Specification prior to applying to gauge your suitability for the vacant position.  

Starting salary of £20,258, Full Time equivalent (£10,950) £10.50 per hour.

Interviews are expected to take place week commencing 4th September.

Job Description / Person Specification

Application Form

Please complete job application in full, CVs will not be accepted.

Closing date Friday 25th August 2023 at 12 noon.

For further information please contact 0151 336 3840.

Please send all completed applications to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk. Please email us to request a full job application pack.

 

 

 

 

 

