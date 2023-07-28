  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Effort of Park Fields Friends' Group Recognised Nationally for the Eleventh Year in a Row

Published: 28th July 2023 15:03

The Green Flag Community Award is the national standard for community-run green spaces.

The Friends of Park Fields are celebrating having received their eleventh consecutive Green Flag Community Award. This local group of volunteers is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty and biodiversity of picturesque Park Fields, and this award recognises their hard work and commitment.

For reference, the award criteria includes environmental standards, community involvement, health and wellbeing benefits, and future plans.

Effort of Park Fields Friends' Group Recognised Nationally for the Eleventh Year in a RowPupils from Parkgate Primary School pictured with the flag. 

The Friends of Park Fields Chairman, Colin Nicol, said: "2023 has been a fantastic year for the Friends as we recover from Covid lockdowns. We have had a record amount of time spent by volunteers whose dedication has allowed us to continue to develop our educational area, wild flowers, pond and dipping platform, orchard, hedgerow and complete essential general maintenance. I wish to take this opportunity to thank them all. Our membership is at record levels, members are so important to us and allow the Friends to continue to look after the Fields for the benefit of the whole community."

The friends invite everyone to visit and enjoy the open space, which offers a variety of habitats and activities for people of all ages and interests.

Effort of Park Fields Friends' Group Recognised Nationally for the Eleventh Year in a RowMembers of the Friends' management team.

For more information including how to join or volunteer, please visit the friendsofparkfields.org website or follow them on Instagram #friendsofparkfields.

The Friends of Park Fields are one of the two thousand community groups across the UK that are proudly flying the Green Flag in 2023. The Green Flag Community Award scheme is run by Keep Britain Tidy, supported by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Friends of Park Fields

 

 

 

 

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
