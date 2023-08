Is this Your Bike?

Published: 1st August 2023 13:35

A bike has been chained up, but abandoned, in Neston Market Square.



A blue bike has been chained up, with the seat removed presumably to avoid theft, at the back of Neston Town Hall, since mid-July.

If it's your bike, it is kindly requested that you collect it. Many thanks.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.