The Best Guide for the Neston Area

"Huge" Number of Mosquitoes Caught in Little Neston Traps

Published: 4th August 2023 11:44

Dr Peter Enevoldsen advises us on the continued red alert for biting nuisance.



Dr Enevoldsen told us: "The pools on the marshes remain packed with developing larvae and pupae of mosquitoes of species that do and those that don't bite humans. The number of mosquitoes caught in our 4 traps (placed in sheltered sites in gardens around Parkgate and Little Neston) have escalated greatly in the last two weeks, an 8 fold increase compared to earlier weeks (see graph). The numbers being caught are now huge.

"Mosquitoes will be dispersed by the wind but the situation in the breeding pools on the marshes suggests that the adult population locally will be readily replenished by new ones. Given the weather that is forecast, it is very unlikely that the pools will dry out before they are topped up by the spring tide at the beginning of September, and so these high mosquito numbers may persist for some weeks.

"The degree of the biting nuisance may actually be mitigated by the weather, and in particular the breeze, the coolish temperatures and the rain itself (adult mosquitoes tend to "hunker down" in these conditions, and of course may also be dispersed by winds). However spells of sunny or still weather may prove troublesome, particularly in sheltered areas. The biting nuisance is likely to vary day to day.

"My advice to lessen the chances of being bitten remains the same:

"If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin.

"I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy.

"I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents:

DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves).

"Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children.

"If you are bitten:

Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies."





