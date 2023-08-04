Great Taste Gold Star for The Neston Club's Own 1881 Clubhouse Gin

Published: 4th August 2023 12:55

Gin distilled locally recognised with a stamp of excellence from the most prestigious food and drink awards in the country.

1881 Clubhouse Gin has again been awarded and recognised as a gold star product at the UK's most coveted Great Taste food and drink awards. The gin, which is distilled locally, was a big hit when blind taste-tested.

Courtney Roberts, Event Manager at the club, explains how judges described this special gin: "Bright and potent aroma, with juniper and sea buckthorn giving a fresh marine feel with a hint of citrus.

"The flavour notes are all discernible: initially lime, followed by the fresher notes of the sea buckthorn and juniper and warm woody notes from the coriander. It has a lengthy aftertaste with citrus lingering until the end".

A Great Taste award is a stamp of excellence, and recognised products are actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike.

Courtney told us that over the past two years, The Neston Club team have been working hard to create the gin, including lots of trial and error whilst tweaking the recipe with our local distillery, designing the packaging, and even team trips out to Hilbre Island to pick sea buckthorn.

In August 2022, the final recipe and flavour was decided and the gin was launched.

In the 2023 Great Taste awards: 14,195 products were put through the competition's rigorous blind judging process. It is true to reiterate that Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

As explained by Great Taste: "All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process. This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world."

"Our award winning gin is readily available behind the bar so be sure to have a taste next time you're at the club!", says Courtney.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for friends and/or family why not purchase our 1881 gin hamper from the online shop? The hamper includes a bottle of 1881 Clubhouse gin, two 1881 gin goblets & two bottles of Fever Tree tonic - all gift wrapped ready for collection.

Both the gin and gin hampers can be purchased from the club's Online Shop.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.