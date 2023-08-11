The Neston High School Community Mourns the Sudden Passing of "Much-loved" Teacher Mrs Barton

Published: 11th August 2023 20:48

No longer free to enjoy her well-earned retirement, inspirational History teacher Mrs Kate Barton has tragically passed away.

Mrs Kate Barton, from Hoole in Chester, died on Saturday, 29 July 2023, aged sixty-three years old. She taught History to Neston young people at Neston High School for seventeen years and was due to take her well-earned retirement, but never got the chance.

Described as a wonderful teacher and mentor, Kate will be remembered by the Neston High community as inspirational.

In writing to parents, carers and students of Neston High School, Acting Headteacher Ms Kirsty Cunningham, says: "She brought warmth and compassion to the classroom and was a thoughtful, dedicated practitioner - loved by all of her students. I know that Mrs Barton's sudden departure will be felt deeply by the entire school community."

Mrs Kate Barton

The letter dated August 2023, informs the local community of the sad circumstances and timing of Kate's death. In full, it reads: "Dear parents, carers and students,

"It is with profound sadness that I write to inform you of the sudden passing of our much-loved Neston teacher, Mrs Kate Barton, following a short battle with cancer. She left for the May half term holiday in good health, but sadly never returned to the job she loved. ‘Miss Barton' taught History at Neston High for 17 years and tragically, was about to move into a well-earned retirement at the end of the summer term. Mrs Barton was not only a wonderful teacher but also a mentor and inspiration to so many students over the years. She brought warmth and compassion to the classroom and was a thoughtful, dedicated practitioner - loved by all of her students. I know that Mrs Barton's sudden departure will be felt deeply by the entire school community.

"Mrs Barton was a popular teacher of History and a member of the Humanities team. She was well known for running yearly trips to the battlefields, in Belgium and France, that generations of Neston staff and students have enjoyed and appreciated. Mrs Barton was a highly talented, committed and experienced educator who was deeply passionate about her subject and was truly committed to her students. She devoted her life to supporting and developing others. She will be greatly missed by all.

"To allow the Neston community to pay tribute to Mrs Barton, we have set up an email address tributes@nestonhigh.com where staff, parents and students can celebrate Mrs Barton's life and the wonderful contribution she made to Neston High School.

"Kate will be very sadly missed by all at Neston. She is survived by her four children Tom, Alex, Rose and Harry and her husband, Tony, a Chester architect. Her funeral will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 1st, at Hoole All Saints Church in Chester, CH2 3HZ.

"I know I speak for us all in saying that we will always remember Mrs Barton most fondly and with the deepest of respect.", and is signed with kind regards from Ms Cunningham.





