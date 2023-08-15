  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Sit, Sip, and Savour in These Hugely Popular Wine Experiences

Published: 15th August 2023 17:22

Following two sell-out summer events, The Blue Bicycle is bringing you more fantastic wine-tasting events.

In July and August 2023, The Blue Bicycle in Neston welcomed Taste Together to host wine experience evenings that were both sell-out nights. They've since been described as: "... really light hearted and fun".

They had been planned to take place in the café's lovely courtyard but due to adverse weather conditions, patrons instead came together in the welcoming upstairs dining room.

Mary Kate from Taste Together supplied the wine and fascinating and entertaining chat around each choice. While The Blue Bicycle made sure to compliment the food menu, starting with a sharing board, followed by two savoury dishes, and a sweet to finish the evening.

4 Nov 2023 - Wine Tasting Experience: All Together Now

Mary Kate, has said: "The Blue Bicycle & Taste Together are teaming up again this Autumn after the success of their Summer Wine & Food events! Check out their November & December event dates below.

"With both Summer events selling out (with waiting lists), it's no surprise the Autumn events are already booking up fast, so be sure to View and Book your tickets today at Tastetogether.co.uk so you don't miss out!"

The flyer below contains details on the upcoming Neston events, and the image clicks through to the Taste together website, where you can book tickets. Keep an eye out on our Calendar for the What's On listings.

The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

Comments

