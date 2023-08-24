Little Neston Paperboy Breathes New Life in to Community Hub Convenience Store

Published: 24th August 2023 12:11

Small in size, large in heart, Little Neston Village News is back open, bringing extra convenience to the community.



The Village News convenience store is back open in Little Neston and ready to welcome all customers, old and new.

The Village News has been a staple of newsagency convenience in Little Neston for many years and sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023. He didn't know it then, but previous paperboy and local lad James Adams, now 33, was destined to rebrand and revitalise the shop's offering and the door is now back open.

The new look counter, plus there's now a food chiller and freezer in the shop.

The shop enjoys a central location right in the village centre and has long been a favourite for newspapers and the school run. After the owners closed up earlier in 2023, the shop sat empty. And entrepeneur James saw an opportunity and seized it.

Speaking to James, in another local favourite The Royal Oak pub, he told us about his work as a paperboy, delivering newspaper to households in the area. James then joined the Army at 16, and at 21 became a father to his pride and joy: son Charlie. He spent time working at the still operational Bargain Booze in Little Neston, where his stepdad was previously Franchisee. James had only intended to help out for a month, but ended up working there for nearly five years.

Together with his brother Tim Adams, the pair own and run Habitat Regeneration renovations and The Plumbing Network. Both brothers have fond memories of the shop, and worked as paperboys twenty plus years ago. Indeed, the whole family have worked collaboratively in the past, and this most recent project is no different.

Growing up locally, James recognises the value that businesses bring to Neston, from locally-run franshises such as Bargain Booze and Nisa Local on West Vale, to the independent businesses dotting our high street. He built on existing relationships with other business owners in devising a business plan for a convenience store, over a number of years, and also gained invaluable input from friends and family. For James, old and new relationships are key to ensuring Village News lives on as a community hub.

He found himself getting a haircut by Jo, who runs the hairdressers Grace Taylor Barbers in the retail space next door, mentioned his thoughts for the vacant premises and two days later he signed the paperwork to take The Village News on its next chapter. Local and independent businesses supporting each other is clearly a passion for this homegrown entrepeneur. James' thanks go to owner Becky Mylchreest for her support in making the reopening as straightforward as possible.

On a personal note, James has severe ADHD and was only diagnosed as an adult, so spent his youth battling a misunderstood condition. Today, ADHD is much more visible and medications can make symptoms a lot more manageable. James said that he was glad Charlie wouldn't have to face the same hurdles as he has.

Seeing declining numbers of foot traffic on high streets generally, James has strived to add value when reopening Village News, giving the branding a facelift, and responding to stock requests from locals, including the kids, and stocking up on ever-popular ranges of e-cigs, plus adding a food chiller and freezer to the space. Since opening, they have also addeda handy PayPointfacility. He was also conscious that the shop should embrace its history and he's hoping to honour his old employer and original owner, Mark Pearson.

James is excited about being a piece of the puzzle that means you can: "Get what you need in the village". He wants local kids to know that The Village News is a safe space where you can ask to charge your phone in "emergency", "I need a lift", situations. He invites you to come in for a chat with some faces you may recognise. When revovations started, he had thirtly plus people knock on the door, many querying: "Is Reg coming back?" (which he has).

There was a wealth of support shown on social media when James announced the reopening and he couldn't be happier with the way local people have already shown their support. He invites you to get in touch with any thoughts and feedback via the business Facebook profile.

