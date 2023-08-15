Parkgate Knitters Display Talents Through Bible Stories Display

Published: 15th August 2023 21:01

See the wonderful woolly creations in Parkgate, until Saturday only.

CH64 residents Meryl Abel and Lesley Rankin have been in touch to tell us about the Knitted Bible Story display that is happening at St Thomas' Church in Parkgate, this week only.

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Meryl first told us about it, saying: "St Thomas', Parkgate will be hosting our "Knit and Natter" Knitted Bible Story Exhibition in August... Everyone is most welcome."

Lesley submitted some lovely photographs of the detailed displays, all made by Parkgate knitters, and importantly she advised that tea and cake are also on sale.

Credit: Lesley Rankin

The exhibition is on at the Fisherman's Church, as it is fondly known locally, until Saturday 19 August, between 11 am to 4 pm daily.

Credit: Lesley Rankin

Report this article as inappropriate

