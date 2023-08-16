The Port Men in Sheds is a Space for Neston Men to Get Together

Published: 16th August 2023 14:23

Neston MP Justin Madders joined together with men at 'The Shed', to talk company, camaraderie, and leisure interests.

Ellesmere Port & Neston MP, Justin Madders, was given a warm welcome on a visit to registered charity for adult men: The Port Men in Sheds (TPMiS), where he is the patron.

TPMiS has about sixty members - many of them retired - who get together to during the week to pursue many leisure interests and enjoy the company and camaraderie of fellow members.

Although The Port Men in Sheds is based In Ellesmere Port, ‘The Shed' has members who live in Ellesmere Port, Neston, Chester, Heswall, Eastham, Frodsham, Helsby and Hawarden. Men from across the area are welcome to join.

Open to all men over eighteen years of age, the vast majority members are fifty-plus, with the oldest active member being ninety-six years young.

Justin was invited to an afternoon tea party where he met some of the members who hone their woodworking skills, restore and upcycle items, play pool, take part in music sessions and make a variety of items for family, friends and the local community.

The organisation is looking for a new, affordable home and members are hopeful of securing a new permanent base in the coming weeks. "We are about to start a relocation fund and we hope that local businesses and individuals will support us and help fund the transformation of our new premises", said David Watson (TPMiS treasurer).

He added: "We are grateful to Mr Madders for not only being our patron but for also supporting and valuing the work we do to support men's mental health and well-being".

Mr Madders said: "I am a great fan of the concept of men in sheds and the valuable work it does to tackle isolation, loneliness, adapting to retirement, suffering from health problems, experiencing bereavement etc.

"There are some very talented and creative individuals at The Shed. There are those who might feel socially isolated and just want to meet up for a cup of tea or coffee.

"There is a great atmosphere, and everyone is welcome. They can also put on lovely afternoon tea parties!"

Anyone interested in finding out more about The Port Men in Sheds can go to theportmeninshed.org.uk, @ThePortMIS on X (Twitter), The Port Men in Sheds on Facebook or by calling 07878 174 312.

