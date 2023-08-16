Puddington's Not-for-profit Gift Café Has a New Look and a New Menu

Published: 16th August 2023 21:03

Having reopened for the summer, the welcome is as warm as ever.

The new look Gift Café is now open with a new look inside and out, and a new calendar of events is already underway. Standing for Getting Involved, Finding Talent, has been in operation in Puddington village since 2017.

The not-for-profit coffee shop, which donates profits to local dementia groups, has unveiled their new events and menu, and is now offering freshly brewed coffee from well-known local coffee roaster Adams & Russell.

Newly launched events include a Friday Games Day (10-12pm) with free tea and coffee and a chance to play favourite games such as Jenga, dominoes, cards and Scrabble, followed by a quiz. People are encouraged to come on their own or bring friends, and it's a chance to meet new people.

Other events include regular classic car meet-ups, an Italian language course, Admiral Nurse Cuppa Time and a bereavement group.

The new menu offers breakfast, toasties, paninis and pizzas as well as home-made cakes and traditional cream teas.

For more information or to find out about upcoming events please visit Gift Café's Facebook page.

The café is available for local groups and clubs to hire and is open to ideas from people interested in offering regular events.

Anyone interested in finding out more, or to discuss any ideas, can email info@giftcafe.co.uk.

