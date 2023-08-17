On A-Level Results Day Neston High Celebrates Setting New Standards of Excellence in 2023

Author: Neston High School Published: 17th August 2023 12:02

It's another proud year of outstanding achievement at our local high school.

The Neston High School community is celebrating outstanding A-Level, Btec and Ctec results, setting new standards of excellence in 2023.

In a resounding display of academic achievement, Neston High School is thrilled to announce exceptional outcomes in this year's A-Level and Btec examinations. Mr Luke Burton, Head of Sixth Form said: "The hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, supported by our exceptional teaching staff and the unwavering commitment of parents and guardians, have culminated in remarkable success".

With an unwavering focus on providing the highest quality of education, Neston High School has demonstrated its commitment to fostering academic excellence and personal growth. This year's results not only reflect our students' exceptional abilities, but also the spirit of collaboration and determination that defines our school community.

There are many notable successes this year, but special mention must go to Ethan Burkey who will read Sociology at Edinburgh University after getting three A grades in Psychology, Religious studies and Sociology; Aleyna Meftahpour who achieved one A* grade in Biology and A grades in Physics and Mathematics and will read Psychology at Cardiff University; Libby Nielson who achieved four A* grades in English Literature, History, Psychology and Sociology and will read Forensic Psychology at Chester University; Georgia Parson achieved two A* grades in Mathematics and Biology and an A grade in Chemistry will read Actuarial Science at York University; George Roe achieved two A* grades in Computer Science and Mathematics and an A grade in Physics and has taken up an apprenticeship in Software Engineering.

Mr Burton continued: "These achievements are a clear testament to the tireless efforts of our students, who have risen to the challenges presented to them and exceeded all expectations. They are also a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, who have consistently gone above and beyond to provide exceptional instruction and support, both in the classroom and beyond".

Ms Cunningham, Acting Headteacher of Neston High School, expressed her pride and gratitude, saying: "I am absolutely delighted with this year's results, which highlight the exceptional abilities of our students and the unwavering commitment of our staff. These achievements are a reflection of the strong partnership between our school, our students, their families, and the wider community. As we celebrate these successes, we are also mindful of the hard work that has gone into achieving them. Our students have shown resilience, determination, and adaptability, qualities that will serve them well in all their future endeavours. We are extremely proud of our students at Neston at Neston High School."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.