A Man from Neston has Now Been Charged Following a Fatal Collision in Ellesmere Port

Published: 17th August 2023 18:37

The charges relate to a collision where two young women lost their lives.

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Dunkirk in Ellesmere Port have charged a man in connection with the incident.

Benjamin Lewis, of West Vale, Neston, was arrested on 23 December 2021 following a fatal collision on the A5117, near to the junction of the M56.

The 30-year-old has since been issued with a postal summons to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 8 September, where he will be charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving.

Credit: Google\ Grant Bremner

The charges relate to a collision which occurred on 25 November 2021, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Ellie Crossley and 20-year-old Rebecca Doughty from the Flintshire area.

