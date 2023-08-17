Find Here the September 2023 Update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer) Published: 17th August 2023 19:16

The Friends group has been in touch with an update and dates for your diary.

Station Maintenance

We have received quotes for painting the exterior windows in the ticket office, the waiting room, the toilets, and the kitchen, at a cost of £2,000 paid for from FHRS funds. This work will start at the end of August - weather permitting.

We are obtaining quotes for "boxing in" the electrics in the ticket office.

FHRS is also awaiting quotes for the replacement of the four level crossing gates, as Cheshire West and Chester Council have been unable to get suppliers to quote.

Painting is completed on the sack truck and the two trolleys on the platform. Many thanks to the team.

Gardening



Gardening is continuing around the station grounds, keeping it looking colourful and attractive for visitors.The platform has been cleared of weeds. New trees will be planted in October. Again many thanks to the team.

New volunteers are always welcome. You will get a "cuppa" and a biscuit as a thanks for your efforts.!

The next garden dates are 10 am to 12 pm on:

Wednesday 6 September

Tuesday 3 October

Wednesday 1 November

Tuesday 5 December

...............................................................................................................................................................

Friends of Hadlow Road Station were interviewed on The Late Show on Radio Merseyside on 31 July when all the improvements, and proposed events, at the station were discussed. We had a filming session at the station on Saturday 29 July. This covered the station in the past and also the present. There is a lot more work to be done by the film makers, including interviews etc.

When everything is completed it will be displayed on the screen in the waiting room. Something of interest to look forward to.

FHRS will be having a "Wirral Way 50th Anniversary" event on Sunday 1st October when the pop up-cafe will be open with a "special event food package"! There will be musical entertainment provided by Simon-le-Barber and Western Approaches. Also, the Mersey Morris Men will be performing at 11am.

There will also be a short ceremony to recognise the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary.

The Ticket Office will be open to members of the public on Saturday 30 September from 10 am to 4 pm. No pre-booking is necessary.

..............................................................................................................................................................

Pop-up Café



The pop-up-cafe is wonderfully supported - even when it rains - so many thanks to you all. The next Pop-up-cafe dates are 10 am to 1 pm, as follows.:

Sunday 10 September (only one this month)

Sunday 1 October - 50th Wirral Way Anniversary event



Sunday 15 October

Sunday 29 October

Hilary Booth

