Put Green Skills to Good Use and Add Value to the Popular Hadlow Road Station

Published: 17th August 2023 20:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are seeking gardening volunteers to maintain and improve the station. 

Do you have a few hours spare and a desire to help us maintain and improve the area around Hadlow Road station for everyone to enjoy?

No gardening experience necessary!

Put Green Skills to Good Use and Add Value to the Popular Hadlow Road Station

From 10 am to 12 noon on:

  • Wednesday 2 August
  • Wednesday 16 August
  • Wednesday 6 September
  • Tuesday 3 October
  • Wednesday 1 November
  • Tuesday 5 December

We're a friendly group and we'll make you very welcome. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided as an incentive!

Any questions please phone 07708 066109 or 07471 89931.



 

 

 

