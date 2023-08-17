Put Green Skills to Good Use and Add Value to the Popular Hadlow Road Station

Published: 17th August 2023 20:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are seeking gardening volunteers to maintain and improve the station.

Do you have a few hours spare and a desire to help us maintain and improve the area around Hadlow Road station for everyone to enjoy?

No gardening experience necessary!

From 10 am to 12 noon on:

Wednesday 2 August

Wednesday 16 August

Wednesday 6 September

Tuesday 3 October

Wednesday 1 November

Tuesday 5 December

We're a friendly group and we'll make you very welcome. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided as an incentive!

Any questions please phone 07708 066109 or 07471 89931.

