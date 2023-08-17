July Newsletter from the Neston Probus Club

Author: Mike Bladon Published: 17th August 2023 21:06

June and July were busy months for the Neston Probus Club.

Our monthly Lunch Meetings, which are now held at the Woodcote Hotel have been a great success with excellent 3 course meals as standard. For July the menu was Starter - Smoked haddock and spring onion fishcakes with a mixed leaf salad & tartare sauce followed by Braised beef brisket, Bourguignon sauce, triple cooked chips and buttered spring greens and Summer berry pavlova with strawberry ice cream. Tea and coffee followed for those who had the room.

In June members and their wives spent the day cruising the Llangollen Canal and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on Over the Rainbow; a canal boat belonging to the Wirral Community Narrowboat Trust and a great day out was had by all.

On 25th July the club held its inaugural coffee morning at Hadlow Road Station which was deemed a great success - these coffee mornings are in addition to our monthly lunch meetings and allow members to get together in a relaxed atmosphere and enjoy the chance to chat and catch up on other members news.

We will always welcome new members, either at our coffee morning or at our lunch meetings; so should you be interested in joining us, Our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

Mike Bladon

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.