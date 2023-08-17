Fairtrade Status Renewed Recognising Neston Town as a Fairtrade Community

Published: 17th August 2023 21:37

The Neston Fairtrade Town group is celebrating having been successful in renewing its Fairtrade status.

Every action taken at a local level adds to raising awareness of the issues of unfair trade, and furthers the progress of workers' rights, safer working conditions and fairer pay for farmers and workers globally.

Fairtrade signange outside the Town Hall in Neston.

Cheryl Ellis, Chair of Neston Fairtrade Town group, says: "Thanks to the engagement, commitment and support from all our local stakeholders and organisations are to the Fairtrade cause, this is a well-deserved achievement for the whole town, and something of which we should feel very proud."

Fabulous Fairtrade Flowerbed

The council flowerbed in Park Street Neston has been superbly replanted with the Fairtrade symbol. This is thanks to Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillor Paul Donovan, the Town Council's Fairtrade champion. The flowerbed is one of five created in celebration of CWAC being a Fairtrade Borough for ten years.

Chair of the Neston Fairtrade Town Group, Cheryl Ellis, says: "We are delighted with the colourful flowers and smart sign saying that we are a Fairtrade Community. Neston has been a Fairtrade Town for 4 years and we have just sent evidence of what we have been doing to promote Fairtrade locally and applied to renew our status. We are confident of success due to the strong support of Neston Town Council, local residents, supermarkets, businesses, schools, churches and W.Is.

For further information on Neston Fairtrade town group, or if you are interested in joining us, please contact the Secretary, Margaret Heibel at margaret@heibel.co.uk.

