  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Fairtrade Status Renewed Recognising Neston Town as a Fairtrade Community

Published: 17th August 2023 21:37

The Neston Fairtrade Town group is celebrating having been successful in renewing its Fairtrade status.

Every action taken at a local level adds to raising awareness of the issues of unfair trade, and furthers the progress of workers' rights, safer working conditions and fairer pay for farmers and workers globally. 

Fairtrade signage outside the Town Hall in Neston.Fairtrade signange outside the Town Hall in Neston.

Cheryl Ellis, Chair of Neston Fairtrade Town group, says: "Thanks to the engagement, commitment and support from all our local stakeholders and organisations are to the Fairtrade cause, this is a well-deserved achievement for the whole town, and something of which we should feel very proud."

Fairtrade Status Renewed Recognising Neston Town as a Fairtrade Community

Fabulous Fairtrade Flowerbed

Fairtrade Flowerbed on Park Street in Neston.

The council flowerbed in Park Street Neston has been superbly replanted with the Fairtrade symbol. This is thanks to Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillor Paul Donovan, the Town Council's Fairtrade champion. The flowerbed is one of five created in celebration of CWAC being a Fairtrade Borough for ten years.

Chair of the Neston Fairtrade Town Group, Cheryl Ellis, says: "We are delighted with the colourful flowers and smart sign saying that we are a Fairtrade Community. Neston has been a Fairtrade Town for 4 years and we have just sent evidence of what we have been doing to promote Fairtrade locally and applied to renew our status. We are confident of success due to the strong support of Neston Town Council, local residents, supermarkets, businesses, schools, churches and W.Is.

For further information on Neston Fairtrade town group, or if you are interested in joining us, please contact the Secretary, Margaret Heibel at margaret@heibel.co.uk.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies