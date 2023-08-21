Getting to Know Chapel House and Plessington Court Care Home Manager Whose Passion for Technology Aids Residents

Author: Mason Media Published: 21st August 2023 23:14

Why is Chapel House special, and what is rewarding about the working day?



Keith Ley is Registered Manager of Plessington Court Care Home and Chapel House Care Home. Here he talks about why the home is special and what he finds rewarding about his role.

When did you join Chapel House?

I became Registered Manager of Chapel House and Plessington Court in November 2021 after working in management and nursing roles for a number of charities and CICs. It's refreshing to work with a family-owned care home, owned by an Admiral Nurse, and which has been in business for over 18 years.

What is special about the homes?

Our focus is always on our residents and families and delivering person centred compassionate care and we have good relationships with everyone.

We recently had a review from the daughter of one of our residents thanking us for our care and for being just as supportive to her as we are to her mum.

In another review, our staff were praised for taking the time to get to know a lady new to The Chapel House and for always knowing exactly how she is doing when they phoned for an update.

We're proud of creating a community here that feels like home and our staff go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care.

Our two homes are also in a lovely countryside setting, with uninterrupted views stretching across to Wales, gardens to sit out in and our own on-site cafe.

Because it's a family-owned business, we're extremely agile at making decisions which will benefit the residents.

What do you find most rewarding about your current job?

I love our ethos of working with the latest technology to benefit our residents. We're currently taking part in a RITA (Reminiscence Interactive Therapies Activities) pilot project.

It's an evidence based digital therapy system which allows residents to use a variety of games, apps and other leisure activities as part of their care.

We were very proud to be the first of two care homes in the UK to receive the Incus Gold Award for our proactive approach to sensory loss. At least 75% of people living in care will have a hearing impairment.

The aim of the Incus care awards is to ensure residents in care homes with sensory loss are communicated with in the correct ways, that their specific needs are met and they are supported to live fulfilling lives.

What is your approach to delivering excellent care?

I pride myself on being open, honest and good at coming up with solutions. By working closer on our professional relationships, we have discovered that there's a local need for more day care and respite care and we have been able to plug that gap.

When families aren't ready to commit to full time residential care, being able to offer short notice day or respite care can make all the difference to them, easing the stress of caring for an elderly relative.

Tell us the three things you need to provide great care?

Plenty of heart, a vibrant community and trained and knowledgeable staff with a can-do attitude make for a great care home environment.

How do you relax?

I love going to the gym after work because it helps me to wind down. Running on the treadmill is my time to talk to myself and come up with new ideas for the home. I've got a couple of chickens and also love gardening. I've got my own allotment too and, being Irish, I grow brilliant potatoes!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.