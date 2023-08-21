There's a Shark in the Water at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 21st August 2023 22:44

An unwelcome guest has made a Jaws-dropping entrance.

Pat Brookes, member of the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, told us: "When volunteers arrived to do the pond dipping, to their surprise, they saw a head with big teeth then the telltale dorsal fin, and finally the shiny pale grey body!

"Well the last thing they expected to see at Lees Lane ponds was a fresh water shark ---and so far from home!

"Apparently he's tame according to his friend John and is going to stay swimming around until school starts.

"It would be lovely if locals (particularly the children) could name him..."

Post your suggestions on the @leeslaneponds, Friends of Lees Lane Facebook profile.

Pat, concluded: "I think Neston will have the country's only nature reserve with its own shark!"

