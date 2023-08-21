  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

There's a Shark in the Water at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 21st August 2023 22:44

An unwelcome guest has made a Jaws-dropping entrance. 

There's a Shark in the Water at Lees Lane Ponds

Pat Brookes, member of the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, told us: "When  volunteers arrived to do the pond dipping, to their surprise, they saw a head with big teeth then the telltale dorsal fin, and finally the shiny pale grey body!

"Well the last thing they expected to see at Lees Lane ponds was a fresh water shark ---and so far from home!  

"Apparently he's tame according to his friend John and is going to stay swimming around until school starts.

"It would be lovely if locals (particularly the children) could name him..."

There's a Shark in the Water at Lees Lane Ponds

Post your suggestions on the @leeslaneponds, Friends of Lees Lane Facebook profile.

Pat, concluded: "I think Neston will have the country's only nature reserve with its own shark!"

There's a Shark in the Water at Lees Lane Ponds

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies