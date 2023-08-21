  • Bookmark this page

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Says Get Ready to Race

Published: 21st August 2023 23:25

Close to many Neston hearts, this year the charity is launching its first ever Dragon Boat Race. 

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Says Get Ready to Race

The charity, says: "We are so excited to launch our first ever Dragon Boat Race! Dragon boating is a fun-filled, adrenaline pumping, water sports activity and is quickly becoming one of the most loved water sports across the world.

"You and your team will race through the waters of Queens Dock, Liverpool. in large canoe-like vessel, ornately decorated with a dragon's head and tail, all in support of the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

"A team requires 17 members. 16 rowers who will sit in pairs and paddle together in multiple races across the day, competing to win the 1st place trophy. Each boat will also need a drummer whose job it is to keep the rest of the team in unison.

"Dragon Boating is a sport for all abilities and no experience is required. You will receive full training, safety briefings and support on the day, from the fantastic Amathus Dragon Boat Club, who will supply you with all the equipment needed.

"Fancy dress encouraged - we look forward to seeing you all on the day!"

Read more and register your interest through the charity's website: clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk, or alternatively, click on the image above.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

