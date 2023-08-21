  • Bookmark this page

Book Your Table for the Northern Lights Winter Wonderland Ball

Published: 21st August 2023 23:35

As summer holidays draw to a close, attentions may turn to Christmas plans.

Book Your Table for the Northern Lights Winter Wonderland Ball

And who better to support than a local charity, dedicated to our young people?

Karen Jones MBE, Chairman of the Northern Lights Children's Charity, said: "It is that time of year again where we start to take table bookings for our Winter Wonderland Ball, yes, we have a name change and also a new location this year, but we still promise to put you in a great mood for the winter season and Christmas whilst helping others.

"We have a new location at Craxton Wood, for the live entertainment we have the wonderful Mac Bros again as well as a 3-course meal, auction, bottle raffle and much more.

"We are also celebrating the return of our Lapland trip this year and are already collecting names of children who will be travelling with us, have 6 amazing volunteer helpers and are finalising the names of the medical staff who will be accompanying us. We are excited to start these holidays again after a 3-year gap.

"We would really like to see you at our Winter Wonderland Ball and if you are interested in reserving a table, please let us know by sending us a message to info@northernlightscharity.org.uk together with the approximate numbers you would like to book...

"Once we have notification of numbers, we will send out information for payment which will be due in October.

"Thank you for all your support."

More details may be found on the poster above, or by clicking through to the charity's Facebook profile: @northernlights.childrenscharity.

 

 

 

