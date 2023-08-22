The Best Guide for the Neston Area

"Wholehearted" Neal Berry to Hike the 500 Miles Camino de Santiago in Support of Wirral Hospice St John's

Published: 22nd August 2023 10:30

Neal resolved to take on the mammoth task, when his mum, Christine, was confirmed to have stage four cancer.

Wirral Hospice St John's has been in touch to tell us all about Neal Berry's commitment to hike the five hundred mile Camino de Santiago Pilgrim's Progress trek, over just thirty days, in memory of his mum Christine:

The relics of the apostle, St James, are said to rest at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain and so the Camino de Santiago, Way of St James, has been a Catholic pilgrimage ever since the 9th Century. Today tourists flock from all over the world to the northern Spanish city to savour its unique, atmosphere and to take in the historical, divine for many, sights.

For others, whatever their faith background, it is the ultimate destination at the end of various ancient routes stretching for hundreds of miles, in their search for spiritual growth and many combine their quest to raise money for worthy causes.

Neal Berry (pictured here) is a wholehearted man and as such he is.... all in!

He resolved to take on the mammoth task of walking the French route of the Camino de Santiago, 500 miles over 30 days, early in 2023 when his mum, Christine, was confirmed to have stage four cancer and when he had fervently hoped that she might still be with us when he'd completed it.

Now, however, Neal's determination to complete the challenge has become a memorial tribute to his mum as Christine sadly passed away on the last day of June this year.

It's been an understandably sorrowful time, mixed with many fond memories, for Neal's family. Neal is one of four siblings and as well as all of Christine's grandchildren and her wider family they are still all trying hard to come to terms with their sad loss.

Christine had told Neal that with everything she knew about Wirral Hospice St John's it would have been her ideal safe haven to spend her final days. However, in the circumstances and with her condition having worsened a little more quickly than hoped, Christine died at home surrounded by her loving family.

She'd been a supporter of the hospice in a number of ways over many years, so Neal is now even more determined to build on that dedicated support to accomplish the incredibly challenging journey along the Camino de Santiago for his mother and to raise funds for the hospice.

Brought up in Wirral, Neal is an electrical engineer employed within the marine industry out in the Middle East, so navigated his work schedule to enable him to fulfil his challenge.

