Local Artisans Sought for Noel November Christmas Craft Fair

Author: Susan Shipman Published: 23rd August 2023 14:56

After last year's successful Christmas Craft Fair, Parkgate & Neston URC are this year hosting a "Noel November Fair".

The Parkgate & Neston United Reform Church are calling for local artisans and entrepreneurs to take up tables at their community hall with its excellent facilities including car parking and a snacks café.

The event starts at 10 am on Saturday, 18 November 2023.

The church is expecting another sell out event so potential stall holders are advised to book their tables early by calling 0151 336 8486.

