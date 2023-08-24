Exceptional Record-breaking Achievements Across Subjects on GCSE Results Day

Published: 24th August 2023 18:43

Students and staff at Neston High School have achieved exceptional progress in this year's examinations.



Neston High want to tell you all about a results day that is brimming with success and pride:

Year 11 students from Neston High School, have reason to celebrate as the 2023 GCSE results are announced, showcasing an outstanding performance from all of the young people. The hard work and dedication of both students and teachers has been exceptional this year, with record-breaking achievements and exceptional progress in this year's examinations.

This year's GCSE cohort demonstrated exceptional achievements across subjects, with notable commendations in Mathematics, English, German and PE and the Sciences. Many students scored top grades (9-7), indicating a high level of proficiency and academic excellence.

Among the star performers were Kaitlin Archer, Abby Barnes, Nate Bottom, Mya Bridgewater, Emma Burnham, Benjamin Downham, William Gomm, Lucas Green, Harry Hayes, Matilda Keele, Caroline Ross, Daniel Sweetman, Aaron Tew, Alek Athy, Karsten Cairns, Erin Forrester, Phoebe Grewal, Daniel Hall, Max Horrocks-Madhok, Hope Matthews, Rhys Mitchell, Nate Moore, Alaisha Porter, Lilly Robinson, Robynne Wood, Elliot Worman.

Neston High School, led by Acting Headteacher, Ms K Cunningham, witnessed significant improvements in this year's results. Ms Cunningham emphasised the significance of a well-rounded education that fosters not only academic growth but also personal development and character building. She said: "The remarkable accomplishments of the Neston High School students in the 2023 GCSE results, reflect the collective effort put forth by the entire community. I am immensely proud of the achievements of all our students, who have worked consistently hard this year." Ms Cunningham praised the dedication of the students, the tireless efforts of their staff, and the support provided by parents and the local community.

As the students gear up for their next steps, whether it be further education or vocational training, the entire Neston High School is proud of their achievements and wishes them success in all their future endeavours.

Whilst we are delighted that so many students have achieved well this year, what matters to us most is that the youngsters leave here as A* people with a real desire to make a positive difference to the world. The results are testament to the exceptional dedication of our students, combined with the passion and enthusiasm of our staff. We are excited to see what this special year group will achieve in the Sixth Form.

Congratulations to the class of 2023! Your dedication and hard work have paid off, and your accomplishments serve as an inspiration to future generations of Neston students.

