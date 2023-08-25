Increase in the Huge Number of Mosquitoes Caught in Little Neston Traps

Published: 25th August 2023 11:27

Dr Peter Enevoldsen advises us on the further heightened alert for biting nuisance.



Dr Enevoldsen told us: "The relatively dry weather has dried out most of the mosquito breeding pools on the marshes, thereby killing off probably many tens of thousands of potential future adult mosquitoes. However, the spring tides due in very early September will refill these pools, starting the cycle again.

"Meanwhile, the numbers of adults caught in our traps have escalated even further (see graph). The biting nuisance in the coming week is likely to remain high though may vary day to day according to the weather: high if still, warm and humid and less so if cool, breezy and raining. The biting is likely to be disruptive to bank holiday barbecues and outdoor parties, especially if held in the late afternoon and/or evening. Unfortunately it is not true that drinking gin or other alcohol reduces your chances of being bitten, and indeed there is some evidence that beer actually makes this more likely!

"Please be sure to report any bites through the online link. This anonymous information is used for research purposes only and helps in ensuring the accuracy of these forecasts."

Dr Enevoldsen has provided the following advice to lessen the chances of being bitten (same as previously reported on AboutMyArea/CH64):

If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin.

I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy.

I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents:

DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves).

Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children.

If you are bitten:

Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies.

neston.org.uk website. The link to report your bite can be found on the Neston Life app (available to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Alternatively, you may report it through the Neston Town Council website.





