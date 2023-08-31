  • Bookmark this page

Walking the Wirral Way Since 1973 Before it was Even an Official Route

Author: Rob Ward Published: 31st August 2023 21:26

This year's sponsored walk forms part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wirral Way.

The Christian Aid sponsored walk started before the official opening of the Wirral Way in 1973. This year's walk is part of the celebration of 50 years of the Wirral Way, and is on Saturday September 30th at 9 a.m.

The walk starts at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston CH64 6UZ. Sponsorship forms and details can be got from Lynne Vaughan, phone 0151 336 8920, or email lynnevneston@gmail.com, or from Christian Aid representatives in local churches.

Credit: Brenda Marple. 2022Credit: Brenda Marple. Photo taken as walkers were set to start the 2022 sponsored walk.

The walk is along the Wirral Way to Cottage Lane, Gayton, and back along the edge of the Dee estuary. Neston Fairtrade Group will serve light refreshments at Cottage Lane. The walk ends back at the URC Hall, where home-made soup and bread rolls will be served. The walk is mostly level, and about five miles. A shorter walk of about two miles is also offered.

