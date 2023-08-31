  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
This Know Your Numbers Week Get Your Blood Pressure Checked at Neston Library

Published: 31st August 2023 21:56

Residents are being offered free blood pressure checks to help beat potentially serious conditions where symptoms are invisible.

Make the time and ease your pressure at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, this Know Your Numbers Week, a national campaign run by the charity Blood Pressure UK.

The campaign is supported annually by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Brio Leisure and the aim is to reach those who have high blood pressure and do not know it. People can then access the treatment and support they need to bring it under control.

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health), said: "The theme of Know Your Numbers Week this year is ‘make the time, ease your pressure' as everyone understands that when you have a busy life, finding time to get your blood pressure measured is not always a priority.

"We want to tell everyone that it's never too early and never too late to start checking your blood pressure and taking action to lower it if you need to.

"High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses so it's important to find out if yours is high and get support to bring it under control and prevent these conditions.

"Around a third of adults in the UK are estimated to have high blood pressure, but it's not obvious because it doesn't have any symptoms.

"The only way to find out is to get a blood pressure check, which doesn't take long and is really easy to do."

Brio Leisure is offering free blood pressure checks in a series of drop-in sessions during Know Your Numbers Week, including a session at Neston Library on Friday, 8 September, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Free blood pressure checks are also offered by GPs, pharmacies, some workplaces, some gyms and health clubs and as part of an NHS Health Check or Well Man Clinic attendance.

There is a body analyser in the gym at Ellesmere Port Sports Village and staff are encouraging residents to use it. The body analyser measures your weight, height, body mass index (BMI) and body fat.

For videos and fact sheets about how to take your blood pressure and understand the results visit: bloodpressureuk.org.

For more information on the drop-in clinics run by Brio's Cheshire Change Hub, visit: cheshirechangehub.org or call 0300 777 0033.

 

 

 

 

