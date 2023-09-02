Mark the 50th Anniversary of the Wirral Way by Voting for Your Favourite Marshes Bird

Published: 2nd September 2023 14:48

From a shortlist of five, residents are asked to vote for their favourite bird spotted in the marshes around Neston.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Wirral Way Cheshire West and Chester Council has joined forces with the RSPB to run a competition to discover your favourite marshes bird.

Credit: Andy Hay. Image shows an adult male Hen Harrier.

The partnership is asking residents to vote for their favourite bird from a shortlist of five. The list has been chosen by the RSPB and is based on the frequency of sightings and the bird's unique story. Those stories can be read at the survey link below.

Credit: Matt Wilkinson. Image shows a Little Egret.

The competition for your favourite bird to represent the marshes will close on Friday, 15 September.

Credit: Les Bunyan. Image shows a juvenile Marsh Harrier.

The winning bird will be crafted into a majestic willow structure, which will be unveiled at an event at the former bath site, Parkgate on the afternoon of Sunday, 1 October 2023.

Credit: Andy Hay. Image shows a Pink-footed Goose.

Credit: Ben Andrew. Image shows a Short-eared Owl.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "The marshes are an important part of our landscape and we are privileged to be able to see a host of beautiful birds make it their home throughout the seasons.

"I would love everyone to get involved in voting for their favourite marshes bird. Getting involved is a way to learn about our birds and celebrate them.

"The bird you choose as your favourite will be crafted into a majestic willow structure, which will be unveiled at the beginning of October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our fantastic Wirral Way".

Follow the link to Place Your Vote for your favourite marshes bird. The vote will close on Friday, 15 September.

The winner will be announced on the Council's social media channels on Monday, 18 September.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.