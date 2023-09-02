  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Get Back in the Saddle with Free Cycle Sessions from Neston Earth Group

Published: 2nd September 2023 21:50

Running five free one-hour sessions, Neston Earth Group want to hear from you if you are new to cycling or want to get on your bike again.

Neston Earth Group's Andy Mills.

Back in the Saddle rides are led by experienced, qualified leaders with the aim of making cycling fun and accessible to all.

The series of sessions will be held during September and October, starting and finishing in Neston. 

Those wishing to use their bike to access work or training or to do the shopping or visit friends and family are particularly welcome.

All you need is a roadworthy bike and a helmet. If your bike's gathering dust in the shed and needs a safety check, the organisers can help with that too.

The Group will use existing family ride routes, starting and finishing at Neston Community Youth Centre.

Andy Mills, a member of Neston Earth Group, said: "These free one-hour sessions are a fantastic way for people new or returning to cycling to have a go in a safe, relaxed environment and with expert help on hand.

"Those taking part can join any of the rides which will be at a pace that allows us to enjoy the local countryside and quiet roads. We may even stop for a cuppa!

"We will be holding the sessions during September and October and will be releasing the dates soon."

The scheme is supported by Cycling UK - Big Bike Revival Fund and run locally by Neston Earth Group. 

To register your interest for the sessions, contact Andy Mills at mills.andrewjohn@gmail.com or 07887653280.

