Eco Communitites Proud of the Plastic Free Team in Neston

Published: 2nd September 2023 22:04

Here's to further positive environmental change for Neston, as part of a network of plastic-free communities in Cheshire.



Neston follows Chester in joining a network of communities across the UK who are leading the way to tackle throwaway plastic at source. The town has been awarded Plastic Free Community status by marine conservation charity, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) in recognition of the work they have done to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

Chester achieved its Plastic Free Community accreditation in 2018 thanks to Eco Communities UK based in Chester which is now supporting other regions around Cheshire. Helen Tandy, Director of Eco Communities actioned her idea of supporting regions throughout the county and working with local residents and stakeholders.

Helen said: "Lots of communities want to start Plastic Free Campaigns where they live but don't quite know how best to do this. We can help Co-ordinate, Project Manage and support regions with what we have learnt through our work in Chester. It has been a hugely successful process and as a result we have been working with Neston, Tattenhall, Frodsham, Ellesmere Port, Willaston and Hoole in gaining their own Plastic Free Community status."

She added; "I am so proud of the Plastic Free team in Neston and for its achievement in a really short timescale. The team includes Audrey Duncan, Governance and Operations Manager at Neston Town Council and Angharad Armson from The End of the Avenue, who were both key in supporting the campaign in the region too, along with Neston Earth Group."

Eco Communities helped each area register with SAS Plastic Free Communities and pull together key organisations and businesses in the town to put in place a five-point plan of action.

The plan included setting up a community led steering group, instigating the SAS Plastic Free Schools education programme, getting local council commitment and working with local businesses, organisations and community groups to spread the word and minimise the amount of disposable plastics they use.

Welcoming the Plastic-Free Neston award, Neston Town Council's Mayor, Councillor Steve Wastell, said; "It is great to see so many community organisations and local businesses coming together to reduce single-use plastic and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this happen."

As well as celebrating this achievement, Cllr Wastell also looked to the future and said; "The award is the beginning of a journey to tackle plastic pollution and I look forward to working with the community to create further positive environmental change for Neston."

(l-r): Town Mayor, Councillor Stephen Wastell, Angharad Armson, Plastic Free Neston and Owner, The End of the Avenue with two members of the Plastic Free Neston community group.

The SAS Plastic Free Community network aims to free the places where we live from throw away, single-use plastic. Using the five point plan the aim is to empower communities to kick start local, grassroots action which can then be built upon by everyone.

Director Helen Tandy, said: "Hundreds of communities across the UK are working to reduce single use plastic and the impact it has on our environment. Every step towards this is tackling the problem at source, challenging our throwaway culture and encouraging the habit and system changes we need to see."

Eco Communities will be at the free Sustainable Cheshire Festival in Grosvenor Park, Chester on Saturday, 23rd September 10.30am - 8pm.

