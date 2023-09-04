  • Bookmark this page

The Exchange Immerses Us in Hidden Stories from the Pandemic

Published: 4th September 2023 13:32

Inspired by old telephone exchanges, this immersive audio installation is visiting Neston Library. 

‘The Exchange' is designed to hold a collection of conversations around experiencesof the past three years. Over the past year Filament Projects has worked in partnership with Vivo Care Choices service users and staff to explore their individual and collective experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, said: "The Exchange is part of our COVID-19 Reflections project offering spaces and opportunities for residents to think back on their experiences of the past three years. The Exchange starts an autumn tour of the borough this week starting at Storyhouse in Chester and ending at the Lion Salt Works in November.

"We've seen photographs, sculpture, podcasts, exhibitions and now a telephone exchange to share experiences and thoughts about the pandemic."

The Exchange

Working with creative practitioner Kat Hughes, Filament delivered a series of artist-led workshops at Winsford Library and one of Vivo Care Choice's Day centres. These workshops consisted of creative (and fun) games and activities designed to build trust amongst the groups and encourage participants to start reflecting on their experiences of the pandemic.

During the sessions participants were joined by Sound designer and composer Paul Rogerson who introduced recording equipment and encouraged them to carry out practice interviews. Following this, participants were recorded in conversation.

The resulting conversations have been gathered and collated into The Exchange installation which is now set to tour libraries and community venues across west Cheshire this Autumn. The tour starts off at Chester Library at Storyhouse, before visiting Winsford Library, Neston Library, Theatre Porto, Hope Farm Library and the Lion Salt Works.

Through sharing this collection of conversations, ‘The Exchange' hopes to raise awareness of the experiences of those in the social care sector during the pandemic. ‘The Exchange' invites audiences to uncover some of these hidden stories, whilst also reflecting on their own individual experiences. On the back of ‘The Exchange' are a series of postcards where people are invited to record and share their own experiences from this time.

Filament Projects is a Cheshire-based, female-led theatre company producing wondrous and thoughtful projects with and for children and participants. Since 2017 they have worked in partnership with schools, local authorities and cultural organisations such as the National Trust to create projects, performances and installations of exceptional quality. Previous work includes The Forgotten News Desk which toured schools across Cheshire, and To Stop Her Mouth at Lyme Park.

The Exchange will be visiting Neston Library between Saturday 30 September to Friday 13 October.

For further details about the project, visit the covid19reflections.website.

 

 

 

 

