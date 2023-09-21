Work Zone Adult Education Support Listens to Neston Residents

Published: 4th September 2023 14:51

The Work Zone adult education provider will be at Neston Community Centre, offering employment support.

The Work Zone will be at Neston Community Centre on the Thursday, 21 September from 9.15 am to listen and support residents of Neston and the surrounding areas with additional qualifications and training, as well as offering employment support.

The Work Zones (there are four in total: Ellesmere Port, Chester, Winsford and Northwich) cover all surrounding rural areas. The Work Zones are an adult education provider (19+) and depending on a person's circumstances the majority of the courses are free.

A variety of accredited courses are offered, such as: Customer service; CSCS; ICDL (IT qualification); Teaching assistant course; Childcare development course; Business Administration; Fork Lift Truck; Health and wellbeing; English and Maths.

Also: CV writing; Computer for beginners; Confidence and Motivation; Interview skills. As well as one-to-one employment support.

Lewis Belfield, Area Coordinator for Ellesmere Port Work Zone - Economic Growth with Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "The majority of courses are offered in conjunction with employers, so we are able to offer guaranteed interviews.

"We are looking to deliver our service offer to residents of Neston. On the 21/9/23 from 9.15am we will be at NCYC to discuss with residents about any support we can offer in terms of upskilling, additional qualifications and employment support."

