Have Your Say on the Council Plans and Priorities for the Neston Area and Beyond

Published: 7th September 2023 09:45

Cheshire West and Chester Council asks residents to Join the Conversation.

Residents and local organisations are invited to help shape and develop the borough's future plan and priorities

Building on the approach of the current Council Plan, the new plan will bring local people and local organisations together around shared priorities, so everyone can play their part.

Leader of the Council, and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins, encouraged residents, businesses and services to take part and said: "This is the start of an important conversation about the future of our communities.

"We know there are major challenges to address. Many residents find themselves under strain, our brilliant businesses have been challenged, our vital local services are under pressure, and public finances are very tight. But we remain hopeful that, by working together, we can tackle these challenges and grasp opportunities.

"We need to build on the strengths, hopes and aspirations of our incredible communities. That's how real change happens. So, I am asking for your initial views to start the conversation.

"We will listen, and we will take your views seriously. Thank you in advance for your contribution."

This phase of the Conversation launched yesterday (Wednesday, 6 September), and closes on Sunday, 8 October. People can go online to share their ideas, highlight the things they are most proud of in the Neston and surrounding area community, read what others have already said and see what the data says about west Cheshire. People will also be able to forward their ideas directly to us either online or through various other methods.

Responses and contributions will be used to develop a draft Borough Plan, which people will be able to comment on later in the year, before being taken for approval to a meeting of the full Council in February. As the conversation progresses, paper copies of the Council's proposals will be available in libraries throughout the borough. Alternative formats will be available upon request.

There are a number of ways you can get involved and share your views on the strengths, challenges and opportunities you see in your community and across west Cheshire.

Visit: cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/jointheconversation

E-mail: jointheconversation@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Write to: Join the Conversation, Insight and Intelligence, Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Portal, Wellington Rd, Ellesmere Port CH65 0BA

Phone: 0300 123 8123 quoting ‘Join the Conversation'

