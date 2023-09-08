  • Bookmark this page

Children can Build Tennis Skills with Junior Coaching at The Neston Club

Published: 8th September 2023 16:34

Influ Tennis Influencers deliver fun-packed sessions with coaching, games and matches.  

With sessions for children aged between four and nine, and another for those age ten, plus, these Junior Tennis Coaching sessions could be just what you and/or your little person are looking for.

Sessions run, as follows:

  • Monday 4 pm to 5 pm
  • Tuesday 4 pm to 5 pm
  • Thursday 5 pm to 6.30 pm
  • Saturday - 9.30 am to 11 am

All abilities are welcome.

Book now by calling 07947 491374, or email tennisinfluencers@hotmail.com.

 

 

 

