Cheshire Rural Touring Arts Revisit Neston This Autumn

Published: 8th September 2023 16:58

Dead Rabbits Theatre are bringing their production of Tiger Lady to Neston Town Hall, in October.

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts, a partnership between Cheshire East Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council present the CRTA Autumn artistic programme at various community venues across Cheshire.

‘Tiger Lady' by Dead Rabbits Theatre will be onstage at 7.30 pm on Sunday, 8 October, at Neston Town Hall.

If you fancy a bit of award-winning, fast-paced physical theatre performance (winners of Best Immersive Show at Edinburgh Fringe), come to a tale of love, excitement, danger, and very sharp claws. ‘Tiger Lady' by Dead Rabbits Theatre unveils the true story of a fearless and forgotten woman, Mabel Stark, the queen of the circus and the first ever female tiger tamer.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Member for Little Neston, said: "Once again Cheshire Rural Touring Arts have a full programme with something for everyone. Last season many shows sold out, so make sure to book your tickets before they're gone."

Performance details and online booking is available on the CRTA website: cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk., or via ticketsource.co.uk/cheshireruraltouringarts.

