The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Planters Gone from The Cross and Neston Historic Aestheic Restored to Former Glory

Published: 11th September 2023 20:21

The large concrete planters have found a new, less central home at The Neston Club. 

The concrete planters that have lived in the street at The Cross in Neston since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, have finally been removed by Cheshire West and Chester Council. The five planters have made their way to their new home at The Neston Club.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, Councillor Karen Shore said: "Residents in Neston have told their ward members that they did not like the planters and didn't think they added to the [aesthetic] of their beautiful town.

"We have listened carefully to these views and been able to respond to the wishes of residents by finding a new home for them.

"It was important to us that the planters were able to be put to good use and we are pleased that they have a new home at Neston Cricket Club.

"The cricket club has made a donation for the planters and we are considering how best to use these funds for the benefit of the town".

 

 

 

 

