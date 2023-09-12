Elephant Coffee is Preparing to Open the Doors at the Old John Evans Shop

Published: 12th September 2023 21:32

The end of an era and the start of a new Neston-owned and centric, venture.

What was the original Elephant Coffee at 35-37 High Street has closed its doors for good.

And giving the old John Evans shoe shop a new lease of life, the bigger, licensed, premises is set to open up to new welcome new and old customers, this week on Thursday, 14 September 2023.

Credit: Robert Clive.

On social media, the Elephant Collective, said: "... It's a very bittersweet moment as we've been occupying our little corner on the High Street for 11 years now - but, we just can't fit you all in there anymore!...

"... So... for those of you asking... ELEPHANT, our new space in the heart of Neston will be opening its doors on Thursday 14th September! We are BUZZING...

"... TIME TO GET EXCITED!"

Reassuring residents that plans are afoot to make sure the old premises do not remain vacant, they continued: "(P.S. don't worry, we're not leaving an empty unit on the High St. Our friends over at Evoke Architecture are moving straight in and they have an exciting new design for the interior of our former home and it looks stunning!)".

