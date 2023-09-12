  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company Begins a New Term

Published: 12th September 2023 21:46

The award-winning, professional theatre will run workshops for adults and children alike.

Little Actors Theatre Company is an award-winning, professional theatre, based in Neston Town Hall. There are many workshops on offer for children, young people and adults led by professional actors.

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company Begins a New Term

For Children:
  • Theatre Tots - for pre-schoolers and their parents - Saturday 9.30 am to 10.10 am.
  • Theatre Club - Drama, singing and dance for 5-12s - Saturday 10.15 am to 12.15 pm - Preparing a Christmas show for December 2023.
  • LAMDA exam preparation = age 8+ - Saturday 12.30-1.30pm - Exam preparation aiming for summer 2024.
  • InterACT Youth Theatre - performance company for ages 12+ - Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm - Creating a verbatim theatre piece in collaboration with Cheshire West and Chester Council for the COVID-19 Reflections event in Stanney Fields Park in October. Plus a transfer to Theatre Porto in Ellesmere Port. Then rehearsing a play for the 2024 Leverhulme Drama Festival.
  • Musical Theatre - age 10+ - Tuesday 5 pm to 6 pm - Preparing a Christmas show for December 2023.
  • Screen Acting - Ages 10+ - Thursday 5 pm to 6 pm.
For Adults:
  • Dance Fitness - Tuesday 10.30 am to 11.30 am - all ages and abilities.
  • Brightlights Theatre - Thursday evenings TBC

The Company, says: "We are also a Warm Space in our snug little office - so feel free to dop in to take advantage of the heating being on a grab a free cuppa. Everyone welcome."

For details on how to sign up for a free trial contact Little Actors on 07385 849864 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

 

 

 

 

