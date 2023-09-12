Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company Begins a New Term

The award-winning, professional theatre will run workshops for adults and children alike.

Little Actors Theatre Company is an award-winning, professional theatre, based in Neston Town Hall. There are many workshops on offer for children, young people and adults led by professional actors.

For Children:

Theatre Tots - for pre-schoolers and their parents - Saturday 9.30 am to 10.10 am.

Theatre Club - Drama, singing and dance for 5-12s - Saturday 10.15 am to 12.15 pm - Preparing a Christmas show for December 2023.

LAMDA exam preparation = age 8+ - Saturday 12.30-1.30pm - Exam preparation aiming for summer 2024.

InterACT Youth Theatre - performance company for ages 12+ - Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm - Creating a verbatim theatre piece in collaboration with Cheshire West and Chester Council for the COVID-19 Reflections event in Stanney Fields Park in October. Plus a transfer to Theatre Porto in Ellesmere Port. Then rehearsing a play for the 2024 Leverhulme Drama Festival.

Musical Theatre - age 10+ - Tuesday 5 pm to 6 pm - Preparing a Christmas show for December 2023.

Screen Acting - Ages 10+ - Thursday 5 pm to 6 pm.

For Adults:

Dance Fitness - Tuesday 10.30 am to 11.30 am - all ages and abilities.

Brightlights Theatre - Thursday evenings TBC

The Company, says: "We are also a Warm Space in our snug little office - so feel free to dop in to take advantage of the heating being on a grab a free cuppa. Everyone welcome."

For details on how to sign up for a free trial contact Little Actors on 07385 849864 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

