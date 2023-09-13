  • Bookmark this page

Challenge Yourself to Abseil Down the New Liverpool Clatterbridge Cancer Centre to Raise Much-needed Funds

Author: The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Published: 13th September 2023 11:04

Could you do something incredible for local people living with cancer? 

Could you abseil from 150ft? If you answered yes, then read on and join Team Clatterbridge at our very first ABSEIL at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre - Liverpool this October!

You could be one of the very first to Abseil down this incredible building, which cares for so many with cancer and means so much to so many. This is your chance to explore new heights and complete an amazing challenge, all whilst raising funds to support people living with cancer.

Registration is now OPEN so to join the Charity for this breathtaking event click through to the clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk website to register.

Places are limited to just 100 per day and are filling fast, so if you'd like to get involved register early to avoid disappointment.

Challenge Yourself to Abseil Down the New Liverpool Clatterbridge Cancer Centre to Raise Much-needed Funds

 

 

 

 

 

