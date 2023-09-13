The Friends of Hadlow Road Station Update Us on Recent Activity

Published: 13th September 2023

Your monthly update on the various activities over the last month, and upcoming.

Station Maintenance

The new level crossing gates are being made by Jardines (a local joiner in Hooton) and they hopefully will be fitted before the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary Event on 1st October. They will be primed and undercoated ready for the FRHS maintenance team to apply the gloss paint.

The old level crossing gates will be taken away by Churney Valley Heritage Railway, who will give a small donation to FRHS funds.

Jardines are also going to give us a quote to repair the timber on the rear door of the waiting room.

The painting of the waiting room, the ticket office, the toilets and the kitchen area, has now been fully completed - all funded via the Friends group.

G.R.Bradshaw (a local electrical contractor) are ascertaining if additional electric sockets could be installed in the Waiting Room to help on pop-up café opening dates.

Gardening



The volunteer gardeners are still working hard to keep the grounds looking attractive. Some plants have been donated, and are now planted behind the signal box.

The next garden days are 10 am to 12 pm on:

Tuesday 3 October

Wednesday 1 November

Tuesday 5 December.

Please come and join them and enjoy a "cuppa" and a biscuit at the end of all your hard work.

History of Hadlow Road Station

The ticket office in the waiting room will be open for members of the public to have a look around on Saturday, 30 September, from 10 am to 4 pm. Take a look at the event information and find out more on the AboutMyArea website, by clicking here.

Space in the ticket office is limited, so only two members of the public will be able to enter at any one time, therefore please be patient. There will also be a display of pictures in the waiting room for you to look at.

Railway enthusiast Bryan Johnson will also be giving talks that explain railway signalling, including explaining how the signal men at Hooton, Hadlow Road, and Parkgate worked together for the safety of all the train movements.

Pop-up Café



The pop-up café is still as popular as ever, and our sincere thanks go to all our visitors and customers for coming and supporting us. Also a very big thank you to the café volunteer kitchen staff, who work so hard every time.

Next cafe dates are 10 am to 1 pm, on:

Sunday 1 October - 50th Anniversary Event - see the poster below for details

Sunday 15 October

