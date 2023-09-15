Join Us at Neston High School Annual Open Evening 2023

Author: Mrs Lee, Transition Lead Published: 15th September 2023 14:38

The community looks forward to welcoming all, especially those considering joining Year 7 in September 2024.

Our local High School, on Raby Park Road, will be open to explore on the evening of Thursday, 21 September, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Mrs Lee, Transition Lead at Neston High has been in touch to share with you all of the details. She says: "Join us on the 21st of September to experience the warmth, energy, and excellence that defines Neston High School. Together, we hope to embark on a journey of growth, discovery, and achievement with your child."

We're thrilled to extend a warm invitation to you for our highly-anticipated annual Open Evening.

Neston High School is not just a school; it's a vibrant, caring community where every student's potential is developed. We take pride in our reputation as an oversubscribed, academically successful, and inclusive school. Our values revolve around kindness, community and aspiration, shaping the educational experience we offer to each and every student.

Here's what you can look forward to on our Open Evening:

Explore our exceptional facilities: Witness first-hand the exceptional resources that are available at Neston High School. From inspiring classrooms to cutting-edge science labs and sports grounds, we provide an environment where learning thrives.

Meet our dedicated Teachers: Our passionate teachers are the heart of our school. Get to know the inspiring teachers who are committed to nurturing your child's academic and personal growth.

Discover exciting subjects: See the endless possibilities available at our School. Take part in thrilling activities that will ignite your curiosity and give you a taste of the incredible subjects that we offer.

Sample delicious food from our menu: At Neston High School, we believe in nourishing both the mind and body. Enjoy a taste from the range of meals prepared from fresh in our kitchens, ensuring your child's well-being throughout the school day.

Beyond the Classroom: Education at Neston High School goes far beyond textbooks. Learn about the enriching extracurricular activities, clubs, trips and events that students can enjoy, fostering creativity, teamwork, and leadership skills.

Hear from Our Senior Leaders: Gain valuable insights from our senior leadership team, who will share their vision for your child's educational journey at Neston High School.

We warmly welcome students not only from Neston but also from Chester, Wales, and Wirral. Our school community thrives on diversity, and we believe that every student has something unique to contribute.

