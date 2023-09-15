Neston

Local News Dealing with the Mosquito Biting Nuisance that Plagues Neston Published: 15th September 2023 12:38 Advice from Dr Peter Enevoldsen on how best to deal with the marsh mosquitoes. Dr Enevoldsen has provided the following advice to lessen the chances of being bitten (same as previously reported on AboutMyArea/CH64): If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin. I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy. I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents: DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves). Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children. If you are bitten: Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies. neston.org.uk website. The link to report your bite can be found on the Neston Life app (available to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store). Alternatively, you may report it through the Neston Town Councilwebsite. In his update on Friday 15 September, Peter said: Please reduce the forecast to AMBER... There is good news and bad news again! "The good news is that numbers of adult mosquitoes caught in our traps this week have again fallen but they remain at levels that would be considered high in most years. Almost all are derived from the marshes. Despite the numbers of mosquitoes, the biting nuisance in the coming week is likely only to be moderate, in view of the weather that is forecast. However if there are any still, warm and humid spells, the biting could be troublesome. "The bad news is that following the spring tides over the first weekend of September, backed up by recent rain, the breeding pools on the marshes are full of water and many are full of larvae. Furthermore the hot weather has led to an extremely rapid development of the larvae through to their pupal phase and there are large numbers about to join the existing adults (which are largely derived from the very heavy rainfall in July). The numbers of adult mosquitoes may well start to increase in the next week or two."



