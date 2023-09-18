Majority Vote Names the Short-eared Owl Favourite Marsh Bird

Published: 18th September 2023 14:23

The short-eared owl has won the recent competition to become the favourite marsh bird.

On the second of October this year, the Neston community can celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of our beloved Wirral Way shared-use path.

Working together, Cheshire West and Chester Council joined forces with the RSPB to put forward five birds who each have a unique story and link to the marshes. See the nominations and read more about the competition in our article.

Some 230 people voted for their favourite marsh bird, with the short-eared owl being the out and out winner with 76 votes.

The pretty little egret came second with 57 votes, with the marsh harrier coming third with 34 votes.

Credit: Ben Andrew. Image shows a Short-eared Owl.

To celebrate the short-eared owl's victory and to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wirral Way there will be an event at the Old Baths, Parkgate on Sunday, 1 October from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Member for Little Neston, and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: "Thank you to everyone who got involved in the competition and voted for their favourite marsh bird. The short-eared owl is a great choice that really symbolises the marshes.

"The willow-weaved structure of the short-eared owl will be unveiled on Sunday, 1 October to mark the Wirral Way's 50th anniversary.

"I do hope you will be able to join us at the event, where you will be able see the willow structure unveiled, take a picture with it, join a willow weaving masterclass, as well as meet representatives of the RSPB."

