Shining Star Izzy Wins Coveted Place at National Youth Theatre

Published: 20th September 2023 16:56

Neston High School is celebrating one talented student.

Izzy Clarke is a student at Neston High School (NHS), whose talent has long been apparent to Head of Drama, Miss Tebay, who calls Izzy a: "shining star".

Hot on the heels of playing Ms Trunchbull in the school's production of Matilda last academic term, Izzy won one of only five hundred places available to attend the National Youth Theatre, this summer. She is now a fully fledged member of the NYT.

Nationally, over 6,500 students aged between 14 to 19 applied, so Izzy can be super proud of securing her place.

Shining Star Izzy onstage playing Ms Turnbull in the school's most recent production: Matilda.

The Matilda production was a runaway success for NHS, and of Izzy's role English teacher, Miss Depledge, said: "A Miss Trunchbull to rival Emma Thompson's, huge contratulations!"

The school shared Izzy's success on their social media profile and one parent, commented: "you were absolutely amazing in Matilda, we loved watching you Izzy, you have a bright future".

High praise in recognition of Izzy and for NHS, we're sure that bright future will keep on shining.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.