  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Shining Star Izzy Wins Coveted Place at National Youth Theatre

Published: 20th September 2023 16:56

Neston High School is celebrating one talented student. 

Izzy Clarke is a student at Neston High School (NHS), whose talent has long been apparent to Head of Drama, Miss Tebay, who calls Izzy a: "shining star".

Shining Star Izzy Wins Coveted Place at National Youth Theatre

Hot on the heels of playing Ms Trunchbull in the school's production of Matilda last academic term, Izzy won one of only five hundred places available to attend the National Youth Theatre, this summer. She is now a fully fledged member of the NYT.

Nationally, over 6,500 students aged between 14 to 19 applied, so Izzy can be super proud of securing her place. 

Shining Star Izzy onstage playing Ms Turnbull in the school's most recent production: Matilda.Shining Star Izzy onstage playing Ms Turnbull in the school's most recent production: Matilda.

The Matilda production was a runaway success for NHS, and of Izzy's role English teacher, Miss Depledge, said: "A Miss Trunchbull to rival Emma Thompson's, huge contratulations!"

The school shared Izzy's success on their social media profile and one parent, commented: "you were absolutely amazing in Matilda, we loved watching you Izzy, you have a bright future".

High praise in recognition of Izzy and for NHS, we're sure that bright future will keep on shining.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies