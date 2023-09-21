Get Involved andRaise Money with Caldy Open Gardens

Published: 21st September 2023 18:31

The planners behind Caldy Open Gardens (COGS) have shared details with us about their unlimited cake and coffee charity event.

The combined coffee morning/update and planning session will take place at The Manor, Greasby, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, as part of their Big Coffee Morning fundraising campaign, on Friday 29 September 2023.

On social media, COGS said: "All-inclusive tickets will be FREE for all our supporters, courtesy of Premium Listings. Please let us know ASAP if you would like to come along & be part of the volunteer/support/planning team, or indeed open your fabulous Caldy garden on the 19th May 2024."

They request that you contact, either by calling or texting, Kate on 07932 838682.

They, continue: "Tickets will be purchased this week, thus please let us know if you would like us to arrange a ticket for you & join the lovely #cogs2024 team!

"Maybe you have an idea you'd like to share, volunteer on the day or simply want to help a little in the lead up - please get in touch 🤗

"We look forward to hearing from you & thank you for any support you have offered and can offer going forward.



"#COGS is a fabulous charity event, celebrating the hard work & horticultural expertise of our superb #Caldy garden owners & the prestige of #Caldy #TheWirral."

