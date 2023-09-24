Celebrate this International Day of Older Persons with Neston Library

Published: 24th September 2023 20:43

People of all ages are invited to get together for a trip down memory lane.

The United Nation's (UN) International Day of Older Persons will be celebrated on Sunday, 1 October, and library events will be happening throughout the following week, across Cheshire West.

People of all ages are invited to get together for a trip down memory lane, and to celebrate the past, present and future.

The Age-friendly Cheshire West Partnership has planned the events, when Cheshire West and Chester Council's landmarks will be lit purple, to mark the day, followed by drop-in events at libraries from Monday, 2 October, to Friday, 6 October.

The events will feature photographs and maps of each area through the years for residents to look at over tea, coffee and cake.

There will also be chance to discuss what could make the area better in the future.

Dr Louise Taylor, chair of Age-friendly Cheshire West, said: "The theme for this year's International Day of Older Persons in the UK is ‘know our place'. It's about how the place where we live has a huge influence on our wellbeing throughout our lives.

"These events are a way for us to come together and chat about the past, present and future of our towns, villages and neighbourhoods - sharing our memories, celebrating what makes our communities great right now and planning for the future.

"Age-friendly Cheshire West wants to make sure we live in a place where all of us are included and respected as we get older, and that we can live a happy and active life for as long as possible. These events can help make that happen."

The drop-in event at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, will take place from noon to 3 pm on Monday, 2 October.

As well as looking at old photographs and maps supplied by Cheshire Archives and Heritage team, there will be the chance to share views about the future of the borough to help shape the Borough Plan for 2024-28.

Residents can also learn more about iPad hire and digital device training sessions offered by libraries and find out about classes and memberships offered by Brio Leisure, and the benefits of exercise and socialising as we get older.

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health), said: "We're really proud to be part of Age-friendly Cheshire West.

"Making the borough a better place to grow older makes the borough better for everyone, no matter how old you are.

"These events give us chance to get together, discover the history of our places and work out what needs to change to make them even better places as we get older."

Age-friendly Cheshire West is a partnership of residents, voluntary organisations, business, health and care services, the Council and community groups.

For more information about the partnership or to get involved as a volunteer call: 0300 123 8 123.

